Incumbent NYS Senators to face off in Orange County district

A race between two incumbent New York State Senators is shaping up in the lower Hudson Valley.

State Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat of the current 39th District, says he will run for re-election in the new 42nd District.

The district, drawn by a court-appointed special master and approved by a federal judge, includes a large portion of Orange County, excluding the City of Newburgh and Villages of Walden and Montgomery.

Skoufis will run in communities currently represented by Republican Senator Mike Martucci.

The Democrat called Martucci a friend and pledged a “civil, positive campaign.”

In a statement Saturday, Martucci also referred to Skoufis as a friend and said he would move forward with his campaign.

Marticcui said in part:

"We find ourselves in this position because of the wrangling of Albany insiders and decisions made beyond our control."

