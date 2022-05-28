© 2022
Skidmore College, NTT faculty agree to hold union elections in September

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 28, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
The Skidmore College sign on North Broadway in Saratoga Springs
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
The North Broadway entrance to Skidmore College

Skidmore College non-tenure track faculty seeking unionization have reached an agreement with the private college to delay union elections until September.

Separate elections will be held for full-time and part-time NTT faculty.

Michael Orr, Dean of the Faculty and Vice President for Academic Affairs said the private college was “particularly pleased” with the timing of the election, occurring after students return from summer recess.

Confident that NTT faculty will vote to form “one strong union,” SEIU Local 200 organizer Sean Collins accused the Skidmore administration of attempting to “delay the inevitable.”

Collins said Skidmore initially argued that several full-time NTT faculty could not unionize because they were managers, and that the college believed full-time and part-time workers “do not share a community of interest.”

Organizers filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month.

By way of disclosure, WAMC hosts a news bureau on the Skidmore College campus.

Tags

News Skidmore CollegeColleges Adjunct Unions
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
