Effort underway to unionize non-tenure-track faculty at Skidmore College

An effort is underway to unionize non-tenure track faculty at Skidmore College.

The group Skidmore Faculty Forward is seeking to join SEIU Local200United. Organizers say the private college in Saratoga Springs relies heavily on adjunct instructors with no job security.

Ruth McAdams, an English professor who is part of the effort, says a primary goal is to end the college’s practice of using short-term staffing to fill long-term educational needs. McAdams spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard on Midday Magazine.

In an email to WAMC, a spokesperson for Skidmore said the college values and is reviewing the issues raised by the non-tenure-track faculty.

By way of disclosure, WAMC hosts a news bureau on Skidmore’s campus.