Worker co-op greenhouse announces expansion plans

A worker-owned cooperative commercial hydroponic greenhouse today celebrated four years in business in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The greenhouse was constructed on a once notoriously polluted property – the former Chapman Valve factory in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Since its inception, the Wellspring Harvest greenhouse has grown more than 340,000 heads of lettuce that have been sold to local supermarkets, hospitals, college cafeterias, and to individuals through online ordering.

At an event marking the anniversary, it was announced a fund raising campaign is beginning to build a second greenhouse to eventually double production.

