News
Northeast Report

Worker co-op greenhouse announces expansion plans

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Wellspring_Greenhouse_year_four.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Wellspring Cooperatives co-director Fred Rose discusses plans to double the size of the Wellspring Harvest commercial greenhouse at celebration of the worker co-ops 4th anniversary.

Commercial hydroponic greenhouse has been a success after 4 years

A worker-owned cooperative commercial hydroponic greenhouse today celebrated four years in business in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The greenhouse was constructed on a once notoriously polluted property – the former Chapman Valve factory in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Since its inception, the Wellspring Harvest greenhouse has grown more than 340,000 heads of lettuce that have been sold to local supermarkets, hospitals, college cafeterias, and to individuals through online ordering.

At an event marking the anniversary, it was announced a fund raising campaign is beginning to build a second greenhouse to eventually double production.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Fred Rose, co-director of Wellspring Cooperatives, the developers of the greenhouse.

News Wellspring HarvestWellspring Cooperative Corporation
