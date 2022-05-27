Kesha Ram Hinsdale ends Congressional campaign

One of the candidates in the Democratic primary race for Vermont’s at-large Congressional seat ended her campaign this morning.

Thursday was the deadline for Vermont candidates to file their petitions to appear on Vermont’s August 9th primary ballot. State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale told WCAX News Friday morning that she was dropping out of the U.S. House race.

On her campaign website Friday morning, Hinsdale said it was not an easy decision but “Given recent resignations across the Vermont legislature and our statewide offices, it’s becoming clear that there’s a need for experienced leadership to remain in Montpelier.”

Ram Hinsdale will run for re-election to her Chittenden County state Senate seat.

She endorsed Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, saying, “... she will keep Vermont values in the heart of how we defend our republic.”

Also running in the Democratic primary field are Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and Sianay Chase Clifford. The Republican primary candidates are Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio.

https://keshaforvermont.com/news/927/