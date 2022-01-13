Vermont state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale launches bid for Congress

Another prominent woman in Vermont politics has launched a statewide run. State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced a bid for Congress Thursday morning.

I’m running for Congress to be #VT’s fighter for working families, our democracy & our climate​, uplifting the voices of the people above corporate interests threatening our health, our planet & our fundamental rights.​ Join us: https://t.co/HMbxueWacDhttps://t.co/DKOFkrVlad — Kesha Ram Hinsdale for Congress (@KeshaRam) January 13, 2022

Hinsdale, a Democrat from Chittenden County, is the first woman of color to serve in the state Senate. A former member of the Vermont House, Hinsdale was elected to the Senate in 2020. She ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 but lost the Democratic primary.

The race for House — which also includes Democratic Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and State Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint — is taking shape as Congressman Peter Welch runs to replace U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. A woman has never been elected to Congress from Vermont.