Vermont state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale launches bid for Congress

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published January 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST
Kesha Ram Hinsale during her bid for lieutenant governor
Kesha for Lieutenant Governor/Facebook
/
Kesha Ram Hinsale during her bid for lieutenant governor

Another prominent woman in Vermont politics has launched a statewide run. State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced a bid for Congress Thursday morning.

Hinsdale, a Democrat from Chittenden County, is the first woman of color to serve in the state Senate. A former member of the Vermont House, Hinsdale was elected to the Senate in 2020. She ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 but lost the Democratic primary.

The race for House — which also includes Democratic Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and State Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint — is taking shape as Congressman Peter Welch runs to replace U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. A woman has never been elected to Congress from Vermont.

