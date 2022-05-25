Paradise City Arts Festival returns to Northampton for first spring show in three years
Exhibitors from 15 states will show their original works.
Some 200 artists and crafts people will be showing and selling their works this holiday weekend in Northampton.
The Paradise City Arts Festival is taking place Saturday-Monday at the Three County Fairgrounds.
It is the first spring show for the venerable festival in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Paradise City founding director Linda Post.
Information about this weekend’s festival in Northampton is at paradisecityarts.com