SportsReport: Rangers best Hurricanes; Lightning top Panthers

NBA PLAYOFFS:

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their first trip to the NBA Finals in three years.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins carried the Warriors to a 109-100 victory and a three-games-to-none lead over the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

Curry delivered 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds for Golden State, which pulled away in the third quarter. Wiggins added 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and posterized Luka Doncic on a dunk.

The Mavs lost despite Doncic, who pumped in 40 points and had 11 boards. Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points off the bench and Jalen Brunson chipped in 20.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Dallas.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP:

Justin Thomas has captured the PGA Championship for the second time in five years.

Thomas stormed back from seven shots back to win the second Major of the season in a three-hole playoff with Will Zalatoris. Thomas birdied the first two playoff holes and closed with a par.

Thomas began the tournament with back-to-back 67s, despite getting the poor side of the draw. He shot 74 on Saturday to go backward, but he made a back-nine charge on Sunday and birdied the 17th. He closed with a 67 and finished at 5-under 275 over 72 holes.

Zalatoris began the day three back of Mito Pereira. Zalatoris finished a rollercoaster round of 71 to match Thomas.

Pereira squandered a one-shot lead on the 18th when he drove into the creek off the tee and made double bogey.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS:

The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals as early as Monday night.

The Lightning are up three games to none in their second-round series following a 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to support Andrei Vasilevskiy, who turned back 35 shots. Vasilevskiy blanked Florida after Sam Reinhart scored with the man advantage late in the first period. It was the Panthers’ first power-play goal of the entire postseason.

Erik Cernak snapped a 1-1 tie early in the second period. Steven Stamkos scored twice for the two-time defending champs, who have won five in a row.

The Panthers will try to avoid a four-game sweep on Monday.

The Rangers are within two games to one in their second-round series with the Hurricanes after earning a 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden.

Igor Shesterkin turned back 43 shots and allowed only a goal by Nino Neiderreiter in the second period, cutting New York’s lead to 2-1.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the first period. He also set up Chris Kreider’s eventual game-winner 5:55 into the second.

Tyler Motte iced the victory with an empty-netter.

Antti Raanta made 30 saves for the Canes, who stay in New York for Game 4 on Tuesday.

Evander Kane had a hat trick and the Oilers played strong defense in a 4-1 win over the Flames. The outcome puts Edmonton ahead, 2-1 in the second-round series.

Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the second period before Kane tallied three times in the stanza. Kane scored 53 seconds apart, then capped his natural hat trick five minutes later.

Leon Draisaitl had four assists, one more than Connor McDavid.

Mike Smith turned back 31 shots and came within five minutes of a shutout after the Oilers allowed 12 goals in the first two games of the second-round series.

Oliver Kylington had Calgary’s goal.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Edmonton.

MLB:

The Philadelphia Phillies have ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ winning streak at seven games, thanks to a miscue in extra innings.

Second baseman Max Muncy failed to come up with a potential game-ending grounder in the 10th inning, allowing the tying and winning runs to score in the Phils’ 4-3 win over the Dodgers. The error came after Trae Turner’s RBI single put the Dodgers ahead in the top of the 10th.

Mookie Betts and Edwin Rios hit solo shots to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Garrett Stubbs hit a sixth-inning blast and Jean Segura prolonged the game with an RBI single in the ninth.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

The Padres clobbered the Giants, 10-1 as Manny Machado set a career-high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits. Machado’s big afternoon included three doubles, a triple and two RBIs to lead San Diego to a sweep of their three-game series. Giants manager Gabe Kapler used outfielder Luis González in relief for the second time this season.

Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter in the Mets’ 2-0 shutout of the Rockies. Walker worked the first seven innings as New York earned its 14th straight win following losses. Francisco Lindor singled home the game’s first run in the sixth and scored on Pete Alonso’s grounder later in the inning.

The Marlins earned a 4-3 win over the Braves behind Sandy Alcantara, who allowed three unearned runs while fanning seven in a six-hitter. Brian Anderson and Stallings doubled, singled and had RBIs each for the Marlins, who avoided the three-game sweep. Atlanta star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits to extend his on base streak to 29 games.

Lane Thomas hit a pair of RBI doubles while the Nationals were building an 8-0 lead in just their third win in 10 games, 8-2 at Milwaukee. Brewers starter and loser Freddy Peralta left the game due to shoulder tightness during Washington’s six-run fourth inning. Dee Strange-Gordon and César Hernández greeted reliever Brent Suter with consecutive RBI bunt singles to make it 5-0.

Albert Pujols now has 683 career home runs after belting a solo shot and a three-run blast in the Cardinals’ 18-4 dismantling of the Pirates. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance, giving up four runs on a pair of homers. Redbirds starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.

Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning to power the Cubs past the Diamondbacks, 5-4. P.J. Higgins drove in three runs with his first career triple for Chicago. Winning pitcher Keegan Thompson worked three innings of one-run ball as the Cubbies ended a four-game slide.

The White Sox took the opener of their doubleheader by scoring twice off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning of a 2-1 decision over the Yankees. AJ Pollock led off the ninth by homering against Chapman, who also gave up a one-out RBI double to Adam Engel. Aaron Judge briefly tied the game for the Yankees by homering off Kendall Graveman with one out in the eighth.

Chicago wrapped up a sweep by scoring five times in the eighth inning of a 5-0 shutout of the Yanks. Tim Anderson capped the rally with a three-run homer following RBI singles by Andrew Vaughn and Reese McGuire. Michael Kopech worked the first seven innings of a combined three-hitter.

Rougned Odor managed his second game-winning hit in three days by supplying an RBI single in the 1th inning of the Orioles’ 7-6 win against the Rays. The Orioles trailed 6-4 in the ninth before Austin Hays managed a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run RBI single off Ryan Thompson. Randy Arozarena had another two hits with an RBI, leaving him with a .412 average and 26 ribbies in 24 career games against the Birds.

The Red Sox have a season-high, five-game winning streak after Franchy Cordero launched a grand slam with two out in the bottom of the 10th to give them an 8-4 win over the Mariners. Trevor Story continued his recent power surge with his fifth homer over the Green Monster in four days. Christian Arroyo added a solo shot for Boston. Seattle lost for the sixth time in seven games despite Adam Frazier’s three RBIs.

The Reds avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Blue Jays, 3-2 on Joey Votto’s homer in the eighth inning. The suburban Toronto native went deep for the fourth time in 12 career games at Rogers Centre. Alexis Diaz worked two scoreless innings for the win.

Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and double as the Astros took their four-game series with the Rangers, 5-2. It was Altuve’s fifth leadoff homer of the season and 26th of his carer. José Urquidy tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed six hits and one run in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

Shohei Ohtani hit a 443-foot leadoff home run and Mike Trout added a solo shot while getting three hits and two RBIs in the Angels’ 4-1 victory over the Athletics. Patrick Sandoval struck out seven as he pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning for Los Angeles. Trout struck out in the eighth to fall a triple short of the cycle for the second time in six days.

Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete the Twins’ comeback from a six-run deficit in a 7-6 thriller over the Royals. Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick’s two-run homer. Brady Singer gave Kansas City seven innings for the second consecutive start, allowing no runs and four hits.

The Tigers knocked off the Guardians, 4-2 as rookie Alex Faedo allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win. Detroit took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Tucker Barnhart scored on an error by first baseman Josh Naylor. Miguel Cabrera drove in the game’s first run with his 603rd career double and Javier Báez added a solo homer in the eighth to help Detroit end a three-game skid.

NFL:

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns for $11 million over one year. according to a person familiar with the deal.

Clowney revived his career last season with Cleveland playing opposite All-Pro end Myles Garrett. The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had nine sacks and played in 14 games last season for Cleveland.

TENNIS:

Coco Gauff didn’t let 10 double-faults, 12 break points or a warning from the chair umpire about receiving coaching from Dad disrupt her progress into the second round at the French Open. The 18-year-old American opened stay in Paris with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino.

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz also advanced. The 19-year-old from Spain never faced a break point while beating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 in less than two hours.

Dominic Thiem extended his losing streak to 10 matches as he works his way back from a torn tendon in his right wrist.

Also making early exits Sunday were two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza and No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

NASCAR:

Ryan Blaney needed two extra laps after thinking he had already won the NASCAR All-Star race and $1 million.

Blaney managed to stay in front through a green-white-checkered finish after a caution came out just yards before he got to the line the first time.

Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pit and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line.

The All-Star race has to finish on a green flag. The caution flag initially came out just before Blaney had crossed the line because Ricky Stenhouse Jr. slammed into the outside wall going into the backstretch.

Denny Hamlin finished 0.266 seconds behind. He was followed by Austin Cindric, Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez.

INDIANAPOLIS 500:

Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 234 mph to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history.

The New Zealander will lead the field to green in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the fifth time in his career.

Dixon turned four laps at an average of 234.046 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record set in 1996.

Alex Palou will start next Sunday’s race from the No. 2 spot. It’s the best Palou has qualified in his three Indy starts.

SOCCER:

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has joined Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the Premier League four times in five years.

The Blues did it by scoring three late goals in a 5 1/2-minute span, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa. lkay Gündoğan entered the game in the second half and responded with two goals, including the game-winner in the 81st minute.

Manchester City finished one point ahead of Liverpool, ending the Reds’ bid for a quadruple. Liverpool plays for the Champions League title next weekend.

F1-SPANISH GP:

Max Verstappen has reclaimed the Formula One points lead. The reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.

Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the standings and now leads by six points after six races

