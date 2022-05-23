© 2022
Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as N.Y, Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday
Broadband construction grants announced

Pat Bradley
Published May 23, 2022
Governor Scott and Congressman Peter Welch announce broadband grants
Governor Phil Scott's office
/
Governor Scott (at podium) and Congressman Peter Welch announce broadband grants

Vermont’s governor and the state’s at-large congressman on Monday announced millions of dollars in grant funding to bring fiber optic broadband to the state’s Northeast Kingdom.

NEK Broadband and Waitsfield Champlain Valley Telecom will receive two broadband construction grants totaling $16 million.

NEK Broadband will receive nearly $15.9 million to build 215 miles of network and connect nearly 1,500 households. Initial construction will focus on the communities of Concord, Kirby and Waterford.

The second grant allows Waitsfield Champlain Valley Telecom to complete fiber installations to about 500 remaining customers still on copper cable in Bolton.

The grants require that both projects be completed within the next 2 years.

