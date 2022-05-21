Final NY electoral maps released by court

A court-appointed special master has issued final New York Congressional and State Senate maps after a draft set was released for public comment on Monday.

The Capital Region’s new 20th District will include all of Schenectady, Albany, and Saratoga Counties, as well as a portion of Rensselaer County that includes the Cities of Troy and Rensselaer.

The neighboring 21st District will expand to include all or parts of 15 upstate counties, including the City of Amsterdam in Montgomery County, the hometown of current Democratic 20th District Representative Paul Tonko.

Tonko has stated he intends to run in the new 20th District, which favors Democrats.

Current 21st District Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, a Saratoga County resident, plans to run in the new 21st that gives the GOP the advantage.

After the draft maps were released on Monday, Hudson Valley Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of the current 18th District announced he intended to run in the new 17th, which in its current form is represented by fellow Democrat Mondaire Jones.

The move drew criticism from Maloney’s Democratic colleagues. Maloney serves as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair.

After the new maps were released, Jones announced early Saturday he would run for the new 10th District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Republicans are celebrating the new maps.

Earlier this year, the Democrat-controlled New York State legislature rejected the maps proposed by a deadlocked independent redistricting committee.

Democrats in the state legislature then drew their own maps, which were approved by Governor Kathy Hochul before State Senate and Congressional maps were thrown out by a federal judge following a legal challenge from Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt calls the new maps a “victory for New Yorkers.” New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said it was “a good day for Democracy.”

