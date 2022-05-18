© 2022
Grant awards announced by Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
carlosvega-bandw.jpg
The Carlos Vega Fund
/
Social justice activist Carlos Vega in an undated photograph

Five awards made in this year's grant cycle

With the belief that small donations of money can make a big difference in the community, the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice has announced a new round of grant awards.

Five grants totaling $4,300 are going to initiatives to support efforts that address injustice, oppression, and poverty in the greater Holyoke, Massachusetts area, according to the announcement from the fund’s advisory board.

The fund was created 12 years ago to honor the legacy of Carlos Vega, a renowned social justice activist for more than 40 years in Holyoke.

This Friday’s awards ceremony at El Mercado on Main Street in Holyoke is at 3:30 and his open to the public.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Aaron Vega, the chair of the fund’s advisory board.

