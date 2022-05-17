© 2022
Massachusetts will compete to host the headquarters of a new federal biomedical research agency

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
science.jpg
Flickr
/
The Advanced Research Projects Agency was created by the Biden administration and received $1B in funding in March. The agency needs a home.

U.S. Rep Neal, Gov. Baker, UMass President Meehan leading the effort

The Biden administration is creating a new agency to accelerate research into Alzheimer’s, cancer, and other diseases.

Massachusetts is going to compete to be the headquarters for the Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Top government, business, higher education and life science officials launched the effort at a meeting in Boston Monday.

Governor Charlie Baker, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, UMass President Marty Meehan and Mass Biotech Council CEO Joe Boncore are leading the effort.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chairman Neal.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
