Massachusetts will compete to host the headquarters of a new federal biomedical research agency

The Biden administration is creating a new agency to accelerate research into Alzheimer’s, cancer, and other diseases.

Massachusetts is going to compete to be the headquarters for the Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Top government, business, higher education and life science officials launched the effort at a meeting in Boston Monday.

Governor Charlie Baker, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, UMass President Marty Meehan and Mass Biotech Council CEO Joe Boncore are leading the effort.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chairman Neal.