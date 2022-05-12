Public hearings set for Albany bridge replacement project

The Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge that spans the Hudson River linking Albany and Rensselaer will receive a modern replacement.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has announced two upcoming public hearings for the $400 million project that will replace the existing Civil War-era bridge with a structure that will accommodate freight and passenger rail as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

Public hearings are set for Tuesday, May 31st over Zoom and on June 1st at the Palace Theater in Albany.

The bridge replacement project, a longtime goal of transportation advocates, is included the Department of Transportation’s $32 billion capital plan. Last month officials cut the ribbon on the Albany Skyway, an underused off-ramp-turned-pedestrian walkway located next to the Livingston Avenue bridge.