News
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
Ivan Lajara headshot
Ivan Lajara
Ivan Lajara

WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about the Hudson Valley Democrats exploring a congressional bid to replace Antonio Delgado, who was recently tapped to be New York Governor Kathy Hochul's running mate.

They also discuss a forum hosted by Ulster County Pat Ryan, state Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill to collect comments for the state Public Service Commission probe into Central Hudson's billing practices, which now has more than 3,000 comments.

News Ivan LajaraMorning Headlines
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina