Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman

WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about the Hudson Valley Democrats exploring a congressional bid to replace Antonio Delgado, who was recently tapped to be New York Governor Kathy Hochul's running mate.

They also discuss a forum hosted by Ulster County Pat Ryan, state Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill to collect comments for the state Public Service Commission probe into Central Hudson's billing practices, which now has more than 3,000 comments.