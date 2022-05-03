© 2022

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado tapped as new Lieutenant Governor
News
All Things Considered

Burlington Just Cause Eviction charter change vetoed

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Burlington street sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Burlington street sign

Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Tuesday vetoed a just cause eviction charter change for the city of Burlington.

On Town Meeting Day 2021 Burlington voters approved a resolution to require landlords prove there is a good reason to evict tenants.

Because it was a charter change it had to be approved by the state.

Tuesday afternoon, Republican Governor Phil Scott vetoed the charter change, writing: “...my fear is this bill will discourage property owners from renting to vulnerable prospective tenants, or to rent their units at all.”

Sixty-two percent of voters in Burlington voted in favor of the charter change.

Just Cause EvictionsBurlington Charter ChangeScott Veto
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
