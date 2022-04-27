SUNY Albany unveils largest solar rooftop project in the university system

University at Albany and New York Power Authority officials unveiled the largest solar rooftop project in the SUNY system on Wednesday.

The nearly 5,000 solar panels cover the roofs of the life science research building and seven of the buildings that encircle the school’s academic podium. The panels will generate 2.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez says that’s equivalent to the energy consumed by about 315 homes.

“It also represents a major milestone in UAlbany's comprehensive energy master plan, which will significantly reduce our energy and carbon footprint,” Rodriguez said.

NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin Driscoll says the Authority has more than two dozen similar projects in the works at sites like the Javits Center in New York City and JFK Airport.

“The centralized location of the solar array right here in the center of campus sends a loud and clear message to tomorrow's leaders, showing them that they can play a role in taking climate action,” Driscoll said.