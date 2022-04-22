Grassroots environmental group has helped plant thousands of trees in Springfield

For more than a decade, an all-volunteer organization has advocated for planting trees in Springfield, Massachusetts.

ReGreen Springfield was created in the immediate aftermath of the June 1, 2011 tornado that tore through about a third of the city, destroying much of the tree canopy.

Partnering with the city’s Forestry Division, the state’s Greening the Gateway Cities initiative, and other public and private groups, ReGreen has planted roughly 5,000 new trees in the city.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with ReGreen Springfield President Dave Bloniarz.