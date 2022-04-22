© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published April 22, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses climate change on Earth Day and an executive order to be signed by President Joe Biden that will lay the groundwork for protecting some of the biggest and oldest trees in U.S. forests.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the ongoing war in Ukraine and newly released audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in which he says he will urge then-President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the January 6, 2020 insurrection attempt - a threat he never followed through with. He also discusses the latest development in New York's redistricting process.

Tags

News Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock