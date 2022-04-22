Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses climate change on Earth Day and an executive order to be signed by President Joe Biden that will lay the groundwork for protecting some of the biggest and oldest trees in U.S. forests.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the ongoing war in Ukraine and newly released audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in which he says he will urge then-President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the January 6, 2020 insurrection attempt - a threat he never followed through with. He also discusses the latest development in New York's redistricting process.