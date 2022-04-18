Saint-Gobain to provide drinking water to 1,000 New Hampshire properties

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics has agreed to provide drinking water to about 1,000 properties in New Hampshire that showed elevated levels of toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and Saint-Gobain announced the agreement Monday for properties in the towns of Bedford, Hudson, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack, New Hampshire. It also provides a framework should additional properties be impacted.

Groundwater testing occurred after 2016 when wells near Saint-Gobain facilities in Hoosick Falls, New York, were found to be contaminated with PFOA. Wells in Bennington and North Bennington, Vermont, have also since been found to be contaminated with PFOA around the company’s now-closed plant.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved