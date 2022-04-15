First woman of color now serving on Vermont Supreme Court

Governor Phil Scott on Friday swore in the first woman of color to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Scott appointed Judge Nancy Waples as the next associate Justice of the state Supreme Court on February 25th and she was confirmed by the state Senate on March 25th.

Waples fills a seat opened when former Justice Beth Robinson was appointed and confirmed to serve on the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Waples’ parents fled the communist revolution in China traveling to Canada before immigrating to the United States.

She began her career in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Vermont.