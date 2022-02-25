© 2022
Scott appoints first woman of color to Vermont Supreme Court

Published February 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST
Judge Nancy Waples
Judge Nancy Waples

Governor Phil Scott has appointed the first woman of color to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples, of Hinesburg, will replace Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The governor's office says Waples’ parents fled the communist revolution in China traveling to Canada. Because of ethnic quotas her father first immigrated to the United States and her family was separated for four years.

Waples began her career in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Vermont.

