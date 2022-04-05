Berkshire NAACP event to explore history of discriminatory redlining practice in Pittsfield

The group will present the results of a year-long study on past and current use of discriminatory housing practices known as redlining in Berkshire County’s largest community.

“The group used Pittsfield as the case study because of the high population of Blacks who migrated to the area during the 1920s and 30s," said NAACP Chapter President Dennis Powell. "And through their research, it showed that the discriminatory New Deal policies were indeed implemented in Berkshire County.”

You can find out more about the 6 p.m. meeting here.