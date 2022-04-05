© 2022
Berkshire NAACP event to explore history of discriminatory redlining practice in Pittsfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
The Berkshire County Chapter of the NAACP is presenting a report on redlining in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at its virtual meeting Wednesday night.

The group will present the results of a year-long study on past and current use of discriminatory housing practices known as redlining in Berkshire County’s largest community.

“The group used Pittsfield as the case study because of the high population of Blacks who migrated to the area during the 1920s and 30s," said NAACP Chapter President Dennis Powell. "And through their research, it showed that the discriminatory New Deal policies were indeed implemented in Berkshire County.”

You can find out more about the 6 p.m. meeting here.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
