13 year-old boy dies in crash in Albany after attempted traffic stop

A 13-year-old boy died in a crash following an attempted traffic stop in Albany last night.

Albany Police say the boy was riding in a stolen vehicle with five others ranging in age from 13 to 15 in the city's Arbor Hill neighborhood when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled before striking another motorist. The vehicle continued on before coming to a rest near a building.

The 13-year-old, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

APD said the driver and other occupants were taken into custody. The driver was described as not appearing to be injured. Details were not provided on the other occupants of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.