Republican Lonny Koons suspends NY-21 campaign

A candidate challenging fellow Republican Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District is suspending his bid.

A campaign website and social media posts for Lonny Koons, an Army veteran and truck driver, were scrubbed as of Friday morning. A campaign phone number was not accepting calls Thursday night, and an email request for comment from WAMC has not been returned.

The Stefanik campaign shared an article from the conservative Daily Caller website Thursday that included an uncredited video of what appears to be Koons filling out voter petition forms in his vehicle. A description of the video uploaded to YouTube Thursday says it was filmed on March 24th in Ticonderoga.

In the article, Koons says he cannot afford to stay in the race and that he has been out on disability. Koons said he was preparing his own press release to announce the suspension of his campaign and adds in part:

“I was indeed in my car filling out paperwork; some in regards to my campaign and some in regards to the disability issues I have been dealing with…”

A campaign statement for Stefanik, the number three House Republican, said in part:

“Any candidate filing for federal elected office should be held to the highest standards of election integrity.”

The period for filing designating petitions in New York primary elections begins Monday. Three Democrats remain in the field.