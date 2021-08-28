© 2021
News
Midday Magazine

Republican Lonny Koons Enters Race For NY-21

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published August 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT
LonnyKoons8-21.png
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Republican candidate Lonny Koons in Saratoga Springs

A new candidate has entered the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District. Republican Lonny Koons is a retired combat veteran who served 20 years in the Army and now drives a big rig after settling down in Fort Drum.

Koons is campaigning from the cabin of his 18-wheeler – decorated with a campaign banner – and is making stops across upstate New York.

On Wednesday, WAMC's Lucas Willard found Koons attending a rally in Saratoga Springs to protest a cancelled event organized by the Saratoga County Republican Committee and promoted by incumbent Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in neighboring Wilton.

Note: Stefanik's campaign did not respond to a WAMC request for comment.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
