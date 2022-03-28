Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock reacts to President Biden’s ad-lib in a fiery speech on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for more weapons and sanctions to defeat Russia.

Dr. Chartock also previews an upcoming political summit in Israel with 4 Arab countries amid fears of a nuclear Iran. He also considers new developments in the House investigation into the January 6th, 2020 insurrection.