Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published March 28, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock reacts to President Biden’s ad-lib in a fiery speech on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for more weapons and sanctions to defeat Russia.

Dr. Chartock also previews an upcoming political summit in Israel with 4 Arab countries amid fears of a nuclear Iran. He also considers new developments in the House investigation into the January 6th, 2020 insurrection.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
