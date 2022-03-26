Police: man dead after shooting in Pittsfield

A 22-year-old Pittsfield man is dead after being shot Friday night by city police.

Police say officers were called to an Onota Street residence around 9:45 Friday night to assist the man, who they say had injured himself with a cut to the face.

The man refused medical attention and was left in the care of his girlfriend. Less than half an hour later police were called back to the scene to find the man armed with a knife, causing a disturbance.

Police say as the man advanced toward them with the knife they deployed two TASERS, neither stopping him, which led to an officer opening fire on the man. According to police, he was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The involved officers’ names are being withheld pending completion of a preliminary investigation.

