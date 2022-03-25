© 2022
Berkshire DA candidate Sullivan to hold campaign launch Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
Robert Sullivan.

Berkshire District Attorney candidate Robert Sullivan is holding a campaign launch in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday.

Sullivan, 38, made headlines last June by calling on incumbent Andrea Harrington to resign over her controversial and unsuccessful effort to remove a district court judge from the bench.

The attorney is making criticism of the first-term Democrat and her office the centerpiece of his campaign to date.

“I just don't see some clear leadership there," he told WAMC. "I think that's been shown by a lot of turnover that they've had among their staff, among the attorneys that have worked there.”

At 11 a.m. Monday, he’ll officially announce his run for DA as an independent candidate in downtown Pittsfield’s Park Square. Also declared so far is local trial attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
