NYS Police appoint new Capital Region commander

New York State Police troopers in the Capital Region have a new commander. Major Richard O’Brien has been appointed to lead Troop G based in Latham.

O’Brien entered the state police academy in 1991 and has risen through the ranks, most recently serving at division headquarters. He grew up in the Plattsburgh area and lives in Rensselaer County.

“I am extremely grateful to return to Troop G, and look forward to leading the highly committed, dedicated, and professional sworn and civilian personnel who are assigned to this Troop," O'Brien said in a statement. "I am eager to continue the tradition of excellence the public has come to expect from us, and am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of the ten counties that encompass Troop G. I am also looking forward to working with my numerous law enforcement and public safety colleagues at the local, county, state, and federal levels, knowing that together we will continue to make New York State a safer place to live and work."

O’Brien replaces Major Christopher West who was promoted to Assistant Deputy Superintendent/Chief of Staff in the Office of the Superintendent. West took over Troop G – which has 24 stations and covers 10 counties – in the spring of 2020.