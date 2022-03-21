SportsReport: Arizona holds off TCU; Miami topples Auburn

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

Second-seeded Auburn is returning home without advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

No. 10 Miami is in the regional semifinals for the first time in six years following a 79-61 stifling of the Tigers. Isaiah Wong scored 21 points and Kameron McGusty had 20 as the Hurricanes humbled a team that spent three weeks atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

Jabari Smith had just 10 points on 3 of 16 shooting for Auburn, while Walker Kessler was held to two points.

Later on, top seed Arizona was taken to overtime before disposing of TCU, 85-80. Bennedict Mathurin made a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored six more points in the extra session to finish with 30. Christian Koloko shot 12 of 13 from the field and scored 28, including a putback dunk that slammed the door on the Horned Frogs with 9 seconds left.

In other second-round action:

Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead in an 85-76 victory over Michigan State. Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Mike Krzyzewski, who earned his record-extending 1,200th win.

Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and second-seeded Villanova advanced to the Sweet 16 for the eighth time under Jay Wright by holding off Ohio State, 71-61. Gillespie scored 10 consecutive points on a pair of free throws, two 3-pointers and a steal and layup as Villanova needed less than eight minutes to build a double-digit lead on its way to a 39-28 halftime lead. The Wildcats saw a 15-point lead trimmed to two before they closed on an 11-3 run, keyed by Eric Dixon’s 3-pointer.

Jaden Ivey made a critical 3-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points to carry Purdue past Texas, 81-71. Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16. Purdue had 46 attempts, making 33, while the Longhorns went 7 of 12 on free throws.

Houston was a 68-53 winner over Illinois to reach the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. Taze Moore scored 21 points and Jamal Shead had 18 last year’s semifinalists, who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries. Kyler Edwards added 15 points and helped Houston pull away after leading by four at halftime.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Iowa State surprised Wisconsin in the Badgers’ backyard, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 54-49 victory. Kalscheur went 10 for 19 from the field, while the rest of the Cyclones combined for 10 made field goals. Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as the gritty Cyclones used their tough defense to hold the Badgers under 30% shooting.

Kevin McCullar made an emphatic dunk with 15 seconds left, capping a 10-1 closing run for No. 3 seed Texas Tech in a 59-53 victory over Notre Dame. Kevin Obanor had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Red Raiders, while McCullar and Bryson Williams each scored 14. Dane Goodwin scored 14 points for 11th-seeded Irish, who led 52-49 with just over two minutes left.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Longtime Rutgers men’s basketball coach Tom Young has died at age 89.

Young is the only coach to lead the program to the Final Four, doing it in 1976 as the Scarlet Knights were undefeated before falling in the semifinals. He is the winningest coach in the history of the men’s basketball program, compiling a .671 winning percentage at 239-117 between 1973-85. That run included four trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Tom Young Jr. told the university his father died in Virginia Beach.

NBA:

The Phoenix Suns are a little closer to wrapping up the No. 1 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Landry Shamet nailed a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime to put the Suns ahead to stay in a 127-124 win over the Kings. It was the fifth 3-pointer of the game for Shamet, who finished with 27 points.

Devin Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter of the Suns’ fifth straight win.

Checking out Sunday’s other NBA action:

Desmond Bane had 24 points and the Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring attack to crush the Rockets, 122-98. Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day Morant sat out with a sore knee. The Grizzlies took control with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Jaren Jackson Jr.

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the Jazz opened a six-game road trip with a 108-93 victory over the Knicks. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for Utah. Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each had 14 points in the win.

The Raptors were 93-88 winners over the 76ers behind Pascal Siakam’s 26 points and 10 rebounds. Precious Achiuwa provided 21 points and Chris Boucher had 12 with 14 rebounds in Toronto’s sixth consecutive road win. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia but shot only 6 of 20 overall from the floor.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points in leading the sizzling Boston Celtics to a 124-104 win over the Nuggets. Boston shot nearly 60% from the floor, sank 19 of 38 3-pointers and hit all 11 of its free throws. Nikola Jokic had 23 points for the Nuggets, who shot 39% from the floor, 33% from long-range.

Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Warriors. Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19. Jordan Poole scored 28 points, and Klay Thompson had 24 Golden State, which was playing its first game since losing Steph Curry to a left foot injury.

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans in a 117-112 win over the Hawks. CJ McCollum added 25 points and New Orleans won for the third time in four games despite being without leading scorer Brandon Ingram.

Oshae Brissett dropped in 24 points and had nine rebounds as the Pacers clobbered the Trail Blazers, 129-98. Indiana had seven players score at least 10 points as Justin Anderson delivered 18, one more than backups Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Magic hand the Thunder their ninth straight loss, 90-85. Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points, but the Thunder shot 32.6% overall and connected on just 13 of 48 3-point shots.

MLB:

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base.

The deal gives the Red Sox a long-term answer at second. The position has been in flux since former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia was first injured in 2017.

In other baseball news:

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their $79 million, four-year contract. The 29-year-old slugging outfielder split last season with Washington and Boston, hitting .266 with 32 home runs. Philadelphia also has a pending $100 million, five-year contract with free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos.

Mariners manager Scott Servais says right-hander Casey Sadler needs season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder. The 31-year-old had an 0.67 ERA in 42 games last season, including a franchise-record run of 29 consecutive scoreless appearances.

The Twins and right-handed reliever Joe Smith have finalized a one-year contract. Smith pitched in 50 combined games last season for Houston and Seattle, posting a 4.99 ERA in 39 2/3 innings.

Private investigators hired by David Ortiz say a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of the Red Sox slugger had Ortiz shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019.

The Boston Globe reported Saturday that the findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors. Dominican authorities called it a case of mistaken identity, saying the assailant meant to kill another man sitting at a table with the Hall of Famer.

NHL:

The Carolina Hurricanes have their first four-game losing streak of the season, keeping their lead in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division at three points over Pittsburgh.

Alexander Georgiev picked up his seventh career shutout by making a season-high 44 saves in the Rangers’ 2-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Chris Kreider broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to support Georgiev’s first shutout since last March 17th.

The Hurricanes ended a 14-game home point streak, one short of the team record.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Roope Hintz scored two power-play goals and the Stars propped up their playoff hopes by downing the Capitals, 3-2. Hintz tallied less than six minutes after Alex Ovechkin tied it for the Caps. Ovechkin joined Wayne Gretzky as the only players with 12 40-goal seasons.

Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help the Sharks rally past the Coyotes, 4-2. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose, which trailed, 2-1 with five minutes left.

Kevin Hayes scored twice in the second period to turn the Flyers’ one-goal deficit into a 2-1 win over the Isles, ending New York’s six-game point streak. Casey Cizikas tallied for the Islanders, who rested veterans Cal Clutterbuck and Andy Greene with the trade deadline just 24 hours away.

The Jets earned a 6-4 win over the Blackhawks as Jansen Harkins scored twice and Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season. Connor finished with three points and Andrew Copp added three assists in Winnipeg’s third win in four games.

The Sabres pulled out a 3-2 win over the Canucks on Rasmus Dahlin's goal 48 seconds into overtime. Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's fourth victory in five games.

The Boston Bruins have agreed to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with 28-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm, one day after acquiring him from the Anaheim Ducks.

The move for the top blue liner on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline strengthens the Bruins’ defense as they look to move up from fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

In other NHL news:

The Maple Leafs have agreed to acquire veteran defenseman Mark Giordano from the Kraken, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 38-year-old former captain of the Kraken and Flames brings additional leadership to a core that has not won a playoff series in several attempts.

The Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night for Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Panthers made another depth trade by acquiring defenseman Robert Hagg from Buffalo for a sixth-round pick.

NFL:

A person with knowledge of the deal says running back Rashaad Penny has agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million deal to return to the Seahawks. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, which was highlighted by a surge late in the year. Penny was the best running back in the league over the final month and capped his season with a career-high 190 yards in the finale.

In other NFL news:

The Bears have signed Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal. They also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

NASCAR:

William Byron took the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory while one last crash unfolded behind him in an appropriate finish to a thrilling, chaotic race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The reconfigured track led to 46 lead changes among an Atlanta-record 20 drivers, a traffic jam of tightly bunched cars at the front of the field, wrecks taking out several top contenders, and a bunch of smashed-up race cars to lug home.

Byron was leading off the final restart with 13 laps to go. Bubba Wallace briefly grabbed the top spot, only to have Byron pass him right back.

Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated.

The win gave Team Penske back-to-back victories to open the season and 600 overall wins across all its platforms. McLaughlin was the winner of last month’s season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari clinched a 1-2 with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez’s Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.

PGA:

Sam Burns has successfully defended his Valspar Championship title.

Burns holed a birdie putt from just over 30 feet on the 16th hole to beat Davis Riley on the second playoff hole, giving him three PGA Tour victories in his last 22 starts. Burns fired a 2-under 69 on Sunday to finish 17 under.

The victory moves Burns to No. 10 in the world for the first time, knocking Dustin Johnson out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years.

