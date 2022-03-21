New York Congressman Paul Tonko and Mechanicville officials announce federal funds for water infrastructure

The City of Mechanicville is receiving nearly $1 million in federal American Rescue funding to replace miles of old water pipes.

New York Congressman Paul Tonko joined local officials Monday to announce $800,000 in federal funding for the small Saratoga County city. The Democrat says it’s a million dollar project and the city will fund the rest.

"The shutdowns you've had to have because of repairs that were required cause all kinds of delay, all kinds of interruption in households and businesses - certainly the business community endures when that weakness is there," the Democrat said.

Newly elected Mechanicville Mayor Mike Butler noted the application process began under the last administration.

“Rather easy to come up with $800,000 – a week ago, all I did was answer the phone!”