Ice-out reports sought by Vermont DEC

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is asking Vermonters to report when lakes and ponds “ice-out.”

The day in spring when a water body in Vermont becomes completely ice-free from shore to shore is known as the “ice-out date.” It’s also the best time for DEC scientists to begin gathering seasonal water quality samples.

Because water layers mix in spring, the DEC says the samples show the total amount of phosphorus a waterbody will have available to fuel algae and aquatic plant growth throughout the year. Scientists can also assess statewide and regional climate trends.

There is an online form for Vermonters to report ice outs on the DEC website.