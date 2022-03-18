© 2022
Ice-out reports sought by Vermont DEC

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Vermont DEC staff scientist collecting water samples
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation
VTDEC Watershed Management Division staff scientist collecting water samples on Mollys Falls Reservoir near Marshfield shortly after lake ice-out in early spring

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is asking Vermonters to report when lakes and ponds “ice-out.”

The day in spring when a water body in Vermont becomes completely ice-free from shore to shore is known as the “ice-out date.” It’s also the best time for DEC scientists to begin gathering seasonal water quality samples.

Because water layers mix in spring, the DEC says the samples show the total amount of phosphorus a waterbody will have available to fuel algae and aquatic plant growth throughout the year. Scientists can also assess statewide and regional climate trends.

There is an online form for Vermonters to report ice outs on the DEC website.

Pat Bradley
