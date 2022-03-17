SportsReport: Knicks best Trail Blazers; Mavericks top Nets

NBA:

Spencer Dinwiddie came back to haunt one of his former teams and end the Brooklyn Nets’ four-game winning streak.

Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 113-111 win at Brooklyn. He hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with 10 seconds to play.

Luka Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks’ eighth win in nine games. Dinwiddie provided 15 of his 22 points in the final period.

Checking out Wednesday’s other NBA action:

Devin Booker furnished 36 points, Mikal Bridges added 26 and the NBA-leading Suns earned their third straight win by downing the Rockets, 129-112. Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 11 rebounds to the victory.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Jalen Brown scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half of the Celtics' 110-88 rout of the Warriors. Golden State guard Steph Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and didn’t return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo furnished 36 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks in a 135-126 win at Sacramento. Khris Middleton added 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help Milwaukee win its eighth in nine games.

Joel Embiid shook off a sore back to contribute 35 points and 17 rebounds in the 76ers’ 118-114 victory over the Cavaliers. James Harden scored 21 points and added 11 assists for the Sixers, who blew a 17-point lead and trailed by one with 3:47 remaining.

Pascal Siakam dropped in 31 points and the Raptors picked up their fifth straight win by defeating the Clippers, 103-100. Siakam also had 12 rebounds and has scored at least 20 points in a career-high eight straight games.

Donovan Mitchell set a Jazz record by scoring 25 of his 37 points in the third quarter of a 125-110 downing of the Bulls. Mitchell made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the third period and broke Karl Malone’s team mark of 22 points in a quarter.

The Nuggets rolled to a 127-109 win over the Wizards as Nikola Jokic delivered 29 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in just 26 minutes. The four-time All-Star shot 10 of 14 from the floor and 7 of 7 from the line to help Denver improve to 2-0 on its three-game East Coast trip.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Timberwolves thump the Lakers, 124-104. Anthony Edwards had 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter to lead the early surge by the Wolves, who never trailed in their ninth win in 10 games.

LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Hornets in their third straight win, 116-106 over the Hawks. Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 20 points off the bench and PJ Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte get back to .500.

Lonnie Walker IV made a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to give the Spurs their first win in three games, 122-120 over the Thunder. Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 assists for San Antonio, which blew a 16-point, third-quarter lead.

RJ Barrett dropped in 31 points and Julius Randle added 20 with nine rebounds in the Knicks’ 128-98 assault on the Trail Blazers. Immanuel Quickley had 18 points in New York’s first win in six home games.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL:

Wright State has earned its first NCAA men’s basketball tournament victory, and Notre Dame needed double-overtime to advance.

Tanner Holden had 37 points on 11 of 15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds as Wright State beat Bryant, 93-82 for its first NCAA Tournament victory. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Wright State advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

A put-back layup by Paul Atkinson Jr. with 1.4 seconds left gave Notre Dame an 89-87 win over Rutgers. Atkinson finished with 26 points, Nate Laszewski 18 and Cormac Ryan 16 to lead the Irish, who will take on Alabama on Friday.

Ron Harper Jr. tied the score with a long 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, capping his 22-point effort for the Scarlet Knights.

MLB:

Sluggers Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant have found new homes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Freeman to a six-year, $162 million package. Freeman had spent his entire career with the Braves and just helped Atlanta win the World Series. The first baseman was also courted by the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Freeman led the National League with 120 runs scored last year while hitting .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs. He's a lifetime .295 hitter with 271 homers and 941 ribbies over 12 seasons.

Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies. That’s according to a person familiar with the agreement.

Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season. Bryant also pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Dodgers.

In other baseball news:

A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to a five-year, $85-million deal, pending a physical. The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

The Braves have signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed. The Braves also added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed. The addition of Rosario adds important depth to an outfield that may be without Ronald Acuña Jr., who continues to recover from knee surgery, for the first month of the season.

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will miss the start of the season. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told reporters that Sale had the problem when he reported to the team’s spring training complex at the end of the lockout. Bloom says it will be weeks before Sale can throw again.

Angels right-hander Griffin Canning won’t be ready for opening day after a setback in his recovery from a back injury. The Orange County native and UCLA product was expected to be a strong candidate for the sixth spot in the Angels’ rotation this spring.

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman has been acquired by the Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Athletics for four players. The five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, subject to a successful physical. Schwarber hit 32 home runs last season with Washington and Boston.

The Royals have signed six-time All-Star pitcher 38-year-old Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago. Greinke also can make up to $2 million in performance bonuses.

Ian Kennedy and the Diamondbacks have finalized a one-year, $4.75 million contract that returns the right-hander to Arizona.

MLB has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7. The slate has extended the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5. Five games were rescheduled for Thursday, July 21, the second day after the All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball is dropping regular COVID-19 testing for all but symptomatic individuals while maintaining an ability to move games if the public health situation in an area deteriorates.

The ownership of the Cubs says it will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea. The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. The British government has forced Abramovich to sell the club and banned him from the Premier League.

Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has had surgery on his broken left wrist. General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months.

A federal judge has ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements and awarded nearly $1.9 million in penalties.

NFL:

The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller has plenty left in the tank.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills. The 11-year NFL veteran spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded last season to the Rams, where he won the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

In other NFL news:

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has signed a three-year, $55 million extension through the 2026 season. The 30-year-old Matthews has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL.

Dwayne Haskins is staying in Pittsburgh to compete for the open starting quarterback job alongside Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers have signed Haskins to a one-year restricted free agent tender to bring him back for a second season after claiming him off waivers in January 2021.

Amari Cooper is officially Cleveland’s No. 1 wide receiver. His deal was finalized while the Browns awaited word from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is choosing a new team following a troubled finish with Houston. Watson’s decision could trigger more moves, including the Browns trading Baker Mayfield.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP the Browns have agreed to terms with Pro Bowl punt returner Jakeem Grant on a three-year contract and also intend to release tight end Austin Hooper.

A person familiar with the move says the Titans will be releasing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. He will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Jaguars and cornerback Darious Williams have agreed on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed.

The Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract that keeps Zach Wilson’s veteran backup in place.

J.D. McKissic is returning for the Commanders after initially agreeing to sign with Buffalo.

The Ravens have agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams and agreed to a three-year contract with tackle Morgan Moses.

Two people familiar with the moves confirm that the Raiders will finalize a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trade Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis.

The Seahawks have agreed to contract terms with defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Artie Burn. Nwosu’s deal is for two years and worth up to $20 million.

NHL:

The Minnesota Wild picked up a huge win after dropping two straight and 10 of 14.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Wild outlasted the Bruins, 4-2. Boston erased a 2-0 deficit before Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot with 12:04 remaining.

Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win for the Wild.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Kraken. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his league-high 32nd win.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists in the Flames' third win in four games, 6-3 versus the Devils. Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist to back Jacob Markstrom's 30 saves.

Jack Roslovic scored twice in the Blue Jackets’ third straight win, 4-1 over the Senators. Eric Robinson also tallied, Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter and Elvis Merzlikins handled 30 shots.

NHL general managers already are hard at work as they count down to Monday’s trade deadline.

The Panthers have snared defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Canadiens for Tyler Smilanic and two draft picks. The 30-year-old Chiarot had seven goals and 11 assists for the Canadiens this season, averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice time per contest. The Habs get a first-rounder in 2023 and a fourth-rounder this year.

Florida also sent forward Frank Vatrano to the Rangers for the fourth-round selection that went to Montreal.

The Kraken have sent forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Flames for a second-round pick this year, a third in 2023 and a seventh in 2024. The 30-year-old Jarnkrok has 26 points in 49 games this season.

TENNIS:

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the French Open even if he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as the coronavirus situation in France remains stable.

Tournament organizers say there is nothing at the moment preventing Djokovic from defending his title at the clay-court Grand Slam. France this week lifted measures requiring face masks in most settings and allowed people who aren’t vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.

Organizers also say Russian tennis players, including top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, will be allowed to play in the tournament as neutral athletes. Russia and ally Belarus have been suspended over the war on Ukraine but their players may compete as neutral athletes.

In other tennis news:

All four Grand Slam tournaments will now use a 10-point tiebreaker when matches reach 6-6 in the final set. The Grand Slam Board says the format is aimed at creating greater consistency in the rules at the Grand Slams.

