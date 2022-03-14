© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Credit reporting bureaus again top consumer financial grievance last year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 14, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.jpg
wikipedia
A third of the complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by Massachusetts residents were about problems with the credit reporting companies.

Federal agency received record number of complaints in 2021

A record number of people filed complaints in 2021 with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with credit reporting and debt collection topping the list of grievances in Massachusetts.

Of the more than 8,300 complaints filed with the federal agency by Massachusetts residents last year a third were about the credit reporting services.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Deirdre Cummings, Consumer Program Director for MassPIRG.

Tags

News Consumer Financial Protection Bureauconsumer advocateMassPIRG
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill