Credit reporting bureaus again top consumer financial grievance last year

A record number of people filed complaints in 2021 with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with credit reporting and debt collection topping the list of grievances in Massachusetts.

Of the more than 8,300 complaints filed with the federal agency by Massachusetts residents last year a third were about the credit reporting services.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Deirdre Cummings, Consumer Program Director for MassPIRG.