Sen. Jordan introduces bill to help NY veterans services organizations

New York State Senator Daphne Jordan is introducing legislation to help veterans services organizations that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican from the 43rd District joined Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and state veteran leaders at a VFW post in Saratoga Springs Wednesday to detail the bill.

“This proposal would establish a $10 million fund under the Empire State Development Corporation to provide grants of up to $50,000,” Jordan said. “To qualify for a grant, the VSO would have had to experience a 40 percent or greater loss of gross revenue during the 2020 or 2021 tax year as compared to the 2019 tax year.”

Jordan says the grants could be used for rent, utility bills and other administrative costs. Jordan, a member of the Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, is hopeful the funding under the Veterans Services Organizations COVID-19 Relief Act can be included in this year’s state budget.

The measure, S8504, has been sent to the Senate Finance Committee.