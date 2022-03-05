© 2022
Greenfield cultural center hosts play about Israeli-Palestinian conflict

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 5, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
LAVA_Center_logo.png
LAVA Center
/
The LAVA center is located at 324 Main Street in Greenfield, MA.

LAVA Center begins social justice series

A community arts space in western Massachusetts is hosting performances of a play about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The play Bridges is produced by the theater initiative of Temple Israel in Greenfield.

It is being performed this weekend and next weekend at the LAVA Center on Main Street for in-person audiences and online.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jan Maher, a co-coordinator at The LAVA Center.

More information about the center’s Social Justice in the Arts and Media series is available at the website: https:// localaccess.org/social-justice-in-the-arts-and-media/

News Greenfieldcultural events
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
