Greenfield cultural center hosts play about Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A community arts space in western Massachusetts is hosting performances of a play about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The play Bridges is produced by the theater initiative of Temple Israel in Greenfield.

It is being performed this weekend and next weekend at the LAVA Center on Main Street for in-person audiences and online.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jan Maher, a co-coordinator at The LAVA Center.

More information about the center’s Social Justice in the Arts and Media series is available at the website: https:// localaccess.org/social-justice-in-the-arts-and-media/

