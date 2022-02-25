© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pittsfield man arrested in December homicide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
An SUV is parked on the street in front of a brick building with "Pittsfield Police" on its doors
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Authorities say they made an arrest related to a December homicide in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Reymon Delacruz-Batista was found dead in the Pittsfield State Forest on December 4th. On February 20th, the Pittsfield Police Department arrested 33-year-old Pittsfielder Jamel Nicholson as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Mr. Nicholson was arraigned in central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday of three charges: A homicide charge, a kidnapping charge and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington told WAMC.

Nicholson, who was represented by Attorney Paul Rudof at his arraignment, is being held without bail. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March. Rudof did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC.

Tags

News pittsfieldPittsfield Policemurderpittsfield shooting
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More