Pittsfield man arrested in December homicide

Reymon Delacruz-Batista was found dead in the Pittsfield State Forest on December 4th. On February 20th, the Pittsfield Police Department arrested 33-year-old Pittsfielder Jamel Nicholson as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Mr. Nicholson was arraigned in central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday of three charges: A homicide charge, a kidnapping charge and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington told WAMC.

Nicholson, who was represented by Attorney Paul Rudof at his arraignment, is being held without bail. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March. Rudof did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC.