Arrest made in Clarksburg homicide investigation

Officials say 36-year-old William Gingerich, of Clarksburg, was arrested in Lewiston, New York, Thursday evening in connection with the death of 71-year-old Dennis Bernardi. Clarksburg and North Adams police found Bernardi dead in his home during a wellness check a day earlier. A preliminary determination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner pointed to murder.

“Mr. Gingrich is currently in New York State, there's a bit of a process to get him back to Massachusetts to be arraigned on these charges," said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. "So it's not something that's going to happen immediately, and how quickly it happens will depend on the legal process in New York State.”

The investigation into Bernardi’s suspected murder is ongoing.