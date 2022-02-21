SportsReport: Rangers defeat Senators; Blue Jackets hammer Sabres

NBA:

Steph Curry put on a 3-point clinic at the NBA All-Star game, but LeBron James had the final word.

Curry made an All-Star Game-record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points as Team LeBron beat Team Durant, 163-160 at Cleveland. He needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt.

The game MVP nailed six treys in the second quarter, but he was just getting started. He added seven in the third period, but the game was tied heading into the final quarter.

LeBron James put his team at the 163-point threshold by hitting a jumper that left him 5-0 since the leading vote-getters began to choose sides for the All-Star Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

NASCAR:

Roger Penske received quite an 85th birthday from his rookie driver.

Austin Cindric (SIHN'-drihk) drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500. Cindric was the leader on the restart from the top lane and pulled out to a sizeable gap. He then ducked down to the bottom line in front of his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney so that Blaney and Cindric could work together over the final two-lap sprint to the finish.

A crash behind them brought out the caution and Cindric was ruled the leader and the winner. It’s the first career Cup victory for the 23-year-old Cindric, who was promoted from the Xfinity Series to replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford and run for NASCAR’s rookie of the year honors.

Bubba Wallace finished second in the season-opening race for the second time in his career. He was followed by a trio of Ford drivers in Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Chase Elliott has skipped the free agency process and agreed to a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. The announcement Sunday came hours before the season-opening Daytona 500.

This season was the final year in Elliott’s current contract. Elliott is the 2020 Cup champion and four-time reigning winner of the fan-voted most popular driver award. He will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet through 2027 with the new extension.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

The Big Ten Conference says it plans to take swift action following a skirmish between Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and a pair of Wisconsin coaches following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 victory.

Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Badgers coach Greg Gard during the handshake line. Howard said after the game that he didn’t appreciate Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds remaining and Wisconsin up by 15.

Howard said he reacted after someone from Wisconsin put hands on him. Video showed Gard had his hands touching Howard’s arm or wrist area while trying to explain the reason for the timeout.

The Big Ten issued a statement saying it’s “aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard” and that it’s assessing the incident. Howard said he’d respect whatever decision the Big Ten makes.

Lost in the postgame fracas was the work of Johnny Davis, who pumped in 25 points to help the Badgers improve to 21-5.

In other top-25 men’s action:

Jaden Ivey hit 15 of 18 from the line and finished with 25 points as fifth-ranked Purdue knocked off Rutgers, 84-72. Zach Edey had 15 points for the Boilermakers, who led by just one before going on a 20-1 run bridging the two halves. Purdue shot 53% and had a 19-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Eighth-ranked Providence stormed back from 19 points down to beat Butler, 71-70 in overtime. Jared Bynum hit two free throws with 38 seconds left in OT to help the Friars stay atop the Big East at 12-2. Nate Watson finished with 22 points and Noah Horchler added 15 with 11 rebounds.

J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime gave No. 14 Houston a stirring 76-74 victory over Wichita State. It was Roberts’ only basket of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-point shot with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Josh Carlton scored 11 of his 23 points in the two overtimes, finishing 9 of 14 from the floor for the Cougars.

Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to send 17th-ranked Southern California past Washington State, 62-60. Ellis scored 21 points, with six coming in the final five minutes. Drew Peterson added 17 points for the Trojan, who have won four straight and are off to their best start since 1974 at 23-4.

In men's college basketball, Iona defeated Fairfield, 76-58, and Marist squeaked by Quinnipiac, 67-66. On the women's side, North Carolina State topped Syracuse, 95-53, Davidson bested UMass 76-67, and UConn downed Georgetown, 90-49.

NHL:

The Carolina Hurricanes top the NHL’s Metropolitan Division following a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Third-period goals by Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho allowed the Canes to move two points ahead of the Penguins. Fast scored the go-ahead goal nine seconds into the third period and Aho provided the eventual game-winner.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored in the Hurricanes’ first meeting with the Pens this season.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust scored for the eighth time in as many games. Sidney Crosby notched his 501st career goal and Evan Rodriguez tallied with 1:12 remaining.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

The Panthers have completed a 4-1 road trip with a 5-2 downing of the Blackhawks. Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists in Florida’s third straight win and seventh in eight games. Jonathan Huberdeau set up two goals to increase his league-leading assist total to 53 and extend his points streak to seven games.

Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves and almost scored into an empty net before the Rangers completed a 2-1 win over the Senators. Shesterkin blanked Ottawa after Tim Stutzle beat him about four minutes into the game. Ryan Strome tied it with a goal off a rebound and Artemi Panarin put the Rangers ahead in the second period.

Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist as the Wild ended the Oilers’ five-game winning streak, 7-3. Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, Connor Dewar, Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello also scored to help the Wild snap a two-game losing skid. Kaapo Kahkonen had 30 saves.

The Golden Knights were 4-1 winners at San Jose as Jack Eichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas. Eichel’s goal came in his third game back from artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. Knights netminder Logan Thompson stopped 35 shots in his second career start.

Dean Kukan had two goals and an assist to support Jean-Francois Berube as the Blue Jackets hammered the Sabres, 7-3. Berube stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start in nearly four years. Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist in the Jackets’ seventh win in nine games.

The Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars. Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist in support of Scott Wedgewood, who made 32 saves. Schmaltz scored on a power play to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead late in the second period.

Andrew Hammond made 30 saves and stopped two of three shootout attempts, leading the Canadiens to a 3-2 win against the Islanders. It was Hammond’s first regular-season start since March 2018, and first NHL regular-season win since April 2016. Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick scored in the shootout and Montreal won its second straight since a 10-game losing streak.

TENNIS:

Novak Djokovic says that despite weeks away from competition and emotional distress over his recent detention and deportation, he feels he’s at his “peak” as he returns to tour.

The world’s top male tennis player sounded an upbeat note in a press conference Sunday before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship. It's his first tournament since being ejected from Australia and missing the year’s first Grand Slam event over his vaccination status. Djokovic’s presence brings an unusual amount of scrutiny to the annual tournament near Dubai International Airport.

PGA:

Joaquinn Niemann survived a few nervous moments at Riviera and polished off a big week when he closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational in 53 years.

Staked to a three-shot lead, Niemann’s margin was down to one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young sailed the green and made bogey.

With two bogeys on the back nine, Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the tournament-record score Lanny Watkins had in 1985.

Bernhard Langer has completed a wire-to-wire victory for his record fourth Chubb Classic title.

The oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course for the third day in a row. He finished 16-under to beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes.

The 64-year-old Langer pushed his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record. The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

Dustin Johnson says he’s not headed to the Saudi-backed rival golf tour.

His announcement that he is “fully committed” to the PGA Tour is a big blow to Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments that is behind the “Super Golf League.”

The top eight players in the world, along with other prominent stars, have all said they don’t plan to leave. Johnson has kept private about his intentions over the last few months. The new league has not announced anyone who has signed up for the new league offering guaranteed riches.

In other golf news:

Hannah Green of Australia is the first woman to win a mixed-gender tournament on a main golf tour. The former Women’s PGA champion shot a 66 for a four-shot victory in the TPS Murray River on the PGA Tour of Australasia. It’s part of an innovative series in Australia where men and women compete each other for the same prize money. They play from different tees. The tournament did not list the difference in yardage. Green won about $25,000 for her victory. Green chipped in for eagle on the 10th hole to take charge and had little stress coming in.

MLB:

Major League Baseball’s negotiations to salvage opening day resume at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.

Monday’s session will be just the seventh on core economics since the lockout started Dec. 2. The sides have met on consecutive days just once, on Jan. 24 and 25.

MLB said Friday that it intended to have meetings with the union every day in the coming week.

The lockout enters its 82nd day Monday.

