Vermont contractor registry bill vetoed as proponents meet to urge governor to sign measure

Governor Phil Scott vetoed a bill today/Thursday that would require the registration of home contractors — just as a group of legislators, contractors and homeowners were urging him to sign the measure.

A coalition of Vermont lawmakers, builders, homeowners, the State Attorney General and Secretary of State met virtually to urge Republican Governor Phil Scott to sign H.157. The bill requires anyone contracting with a homeowner on a construction project valued at $3,500 or more to be registered with the state’s Office of Professional Regulation.

Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan said contractor scams are one of the top areas of complaint at his office’s Consumer Assistance Program.

“Over the last two years we’ve received over 200 home improvement complaints and the alleged loss is over $2 million. This is real money for folks. And when you talk about creating just this light tough registry it’s very simple. You’re just giving Vermonters information.”

Plainfield homeowner Tina Desmarais described how she was victimized not only by dubious builders but by a system of lax state laws.

“There is no teeth in the law. There is no way for those of us who are victimized to get satisfaction and to stop the madness. I worked in construction. I checked references. I checked the Better Business Bureau. We need a registry.”

For 15 years the Vermont Builders and Remodelers Association has been trying to create a state contractor registry according to its past president, building and weatherization contractor Jim Bradley.

“Vermont is still seen as the wild west of New England when it comes to the building industry. And yes there is a vast number of conscientious, qualified building professionals in our state. However without appropriate and verifiable requirements we cannot ensure that our homes are being built and remodeled to the standard that will yield healthy, durable, energy efficient and yes affordable dwellings.”

Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, said homeowners have limited options for remediation, nor is there a compiled list of competent contractors.

“Vermont is one of only 8 states without any form of license, certification or registration. Constituents are often upset to find their only recourse is small claims or civil court. To not support this light touch registration is to support those fly-by-night and irresponsible contractors who are preying on and costing money for Vermonters.”

As the group was winding down its meeting, Governor Scott issued a veto message. Press Secretary Jason Maulucci says they believe the bill disproportionately harms smaller contractors.

“We have a workforce crisis and that is particularly acute in the trades. And by adding this additional hurdle, this additional government regulation and restrictions, we fear that it would lead to fewer of the smaller Mom & Pop shops. Which means less competition and higher prices which in the end harms the consumer.”

South Burlington Democratic state Senator Michael Sirotkin said an override will be considered.

“I’ve heard some of the objections from the Governor’s office and I quite honestly think they’re misplaced.”

This is Governor Scott’s first veto during the second half of the legislative biennium.