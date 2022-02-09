© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Chamber calls for action to reopen border

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
U.S. Canada border crossing at Champlain-LaColle
WAMC/Pat Bradley
/
U.S. Canada border crossing at Champlain, New York - LaColle, Quebec

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is calling on the U.S. and Canada to step up efforts to reopen the border.

In a statement that the business organization says is being “broadly” circulated in both countries, Chamber President Garry Douglas writes “We have reason to be concerned over the continued absence of a bi-national plan and approach...”

Although both governments opened the border to nonessential travel, Canada in August and the U.S. in November, the frontier was again closed when the Delta and Omicron variants spread.

The Chamber says public and official conversation regarding the border appears to have stalled while economic and cultural damage is occurring on both sides.

Pat Bradley
