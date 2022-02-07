Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a move by the Republican Party on Friday to officially declare the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the events that led to it “legitimate political discourse."

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on former Vice President Mike Pence's rebuttal that he did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election, efforts by allies of former President Donald Trump to paint white men as victims of racism and reports of Trump's affinity for ripping up documents.