WANC 103.9 FM is currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published February 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a move by the Republican Party on Friday to officially declare the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the events that led to it “legitimate political discourse."

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on former Vice President Mike Pence's rebuttal that he did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election, efforts by allies of former President Donald Trump to paint white men as victims of racism and reports of Trump's affinity for ripping up documents.

Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
