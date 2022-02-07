Downtown Greenwich is devastated by fire in historic building

A fire Sunday in the Washington County village of Greenwich has dealt its downtown area a severe blow.

Authorities say the call came in shortly after noon for a structure fire at 126 Main Street. The fire would go to three alarms. Fire departments from Greenwich, Middle Falls, Easton, Argyle, Cambridge, Cossayuna, Salem, Hartford, Schuylerville, Victory Mills, Kingsbury, Fort Edward, and South Glens Falls struggled with extreme cold and water supply problems as they fought the stubborn blaze.

Greenwich Town Supervisor Jim Nolan says 126 Main Street was a landmark historic building housing businesses and apartments.

“Fortunately, people were able to escape. I understand a couple people had minor injuries," Nolan said. "We did have a parish hall opened up across the street, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Parish Hall opened up so the people that get out had a warm place to be the EMTs. Look them over Red Cross showed up family members and so on. And my understanding is that all of the people who lived in the apartments, were able to stay with family. There are there are organizations including town and village government and the Chamber of Commerce who are organizing efforts to get clothing and so on for the people because they lost everything. I did talk to one of the business owners, Dave Klingebiel, he's an attorney in, and had his office in the building and he lost everything, as did his mother who was a CPA, who is a CPA, Accountant. And she lost everything in the building as well. So it was people affected. Fortunately, no one injured badly. And businesses, the building is a total loss, it's being torn down.”

Clifford Oliver Nealy was at the scene, watching as fire destroyed his 15-year old photography shop.

“I'm singing the blues about myself but they had six apartments in there," said Nealy. "You know I lost my business but my neighbors, man they lost their homes. Yeah, no I am I kept thinking I was gonna retire so I kind of let my insurance lapse, you know. I didn't find keep up on it and then you just never think something like this is gonna happen. You'd never think you’ll lose it all. I mean, it's an ash pile now. Ashes and brick I mean, you know working with tripods and light stands. You know, I'm thinking maybe something will stick out, and nothing. I don't see anything.”

Eight people were left homeless. Cambridge-Greenwich Police Sergeant Robert Danko says it was arson.

”So we have one male in custody," Danko said. "Witnesses saw a gentlemen, jump out from the second story window and take off in a westerly direction in the village. We had Washington County K9 units help us track them along with state police. We ended up locating him in a cornfield outside of the village. A little bit outside of the village on Hagerman Bridge Road. We took the subject in custody. And upon further investigation with the assistance of the state police investigators. We made an arrest for arson second, criminal mischief second and reckless endangerment first. His name is John M. Fox, 48 years old and from California. He was seen before a judge last night and remanded to Washington County Jail.”

Danko says the investigation continues.

