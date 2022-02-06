Ulster County Exec. Pat Ryan provides update on storm response

Crews are working to restore power across Ulster County, which was hardest hit by the ice storm Friday that brought down trees and power lines. Residents have faced frigid temperatures, many without heat.

Utility Central Hudson has deployed more than 900 lineworkers, and the New York National Guard is working in coordination with the county to operate warming shelters for those in need, at the request of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Around noon Sunday, more than 24,000 customers in Ulster County were still without service.

“As folks get power back on, we expect there will be significant damage to pipes and other home damage, we we’re ramping up resources will be able to report that and get help. And we know this will be a multi-phase cleanup but our first priority is getting people back online power, and in parallel, keeping those that don’t have power warm and safe," said Ryan.

Those in need of assistance are asked to call the Ulster County storm response hotline at 845-443-8888.