Pittsfield’s Tyer elected president of Mass. Mayors’ Association

Tyer won the vote unanimously at a virtual January 21st meeting of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association, a networking group for the 47 mayors who lead cities around the commonwealth.

“It's really a great monthly gathering of the mayors," she explained to WAMC. "And we often tackle topics that every community regardless of our size, or our demographics, we have some things in common, but we also know that each of our communities is unique. And it's just a great fellowship.”

Tyer was first elected in 2015 to serve the first four-year mayoral term in Pittsfield’s history, and won a second term in 2019. She’ll serve a one-year term as president of the MMA.