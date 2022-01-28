© 2022
Pittsfield’s Tyer elected president of Mass. Mayors’ Association

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST
A white woman seated in a chair with two people behind her in an office speaks
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer held a closed press conference in her office about proposed American Rescue Plan Act spending on October 20th, 2021.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer has been elected president of the state’s mayors’ association.

Tyer won the vote unanimously at a virtual January 21st meeting of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association, a networking group for the 47 mayors who lead cities around the commonwealth.

“It's really a great monthly gathering of the mayors," she explained to WAMC. "And we often tackle topics that every community regardless of our size, or our demographics, we have some things in common, but we also know that each of our communities is unique. And it's just a great fellowship.”

Tyer was first elected in 2015 to serve the first four-year mayoral term in Pittsfield’s history, and won a second term in 2019. She’ll serve a one-year term as president of the MMA.

Mayor Linda Tyer
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
