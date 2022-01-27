Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court at term’s end, the ongoing investigation by the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its efforts to force allies of former President Donald Trump to testify and the ongoing international negotiations over the conflict at the Russian-Ukraine border.

Dr. Chartock also considers the future of the Republican Party after President Donald Trump fades from the limelight.

