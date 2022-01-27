Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2022
News
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published January 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court at term’s end, the ongoing investigation by the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its efforts to force allies of former President Donald Trump to testify and the ongoing international negotiations over the conflict at the Russian-Ukraine border.

Dr. Chartock also considers the future of the Republican Party after President Donald Trump fades from the limelight.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
