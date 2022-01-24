Albany police shoot knife-wielding man while responding to home invasion

Albany Police say an officer shot a 32-year-old man while responding to a 9-1-1 call early Monday morning. Police say they responded to a call about an apparent home invasion around 1 a.m. at a residence on Morris Street between New Scotland Avenue and Knox Street and saw a man nearby holding a knife.

Police say the man had a knife and a dog and sprinted aggressively toward the officers with the knife still in his hands, ignoring commands to drop it. An unidentified officer shot the suspect in the torso.

The man was transported to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing. Police say one officer was treated for a dog bite to his arm, while two others were not injured.

Police say they have alerted the Albany County District Attorney and state attorney general — who oversees investigations into police shootings.

