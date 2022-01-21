Springfield schools seek public input on spending $80 million in COVID relief funds

The largest public school district in western Massachusetts is looking for public input on how to spend $80 million in COVID relief money.

The Springfield Public Schools received the aid through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, fund.

The objectives of the program are to keep public schools open and maximize in-person instruction time.

To get public input, the school department has posted a survey on its website.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chris Collins, the vice-chairman of the Springfield School Committee.