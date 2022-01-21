© 2022
Springfield schools seek public input on spending $80 million in COVID relief funds

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
the front of a school building
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The entrance to the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School in Springfield

School department posts online survey

The largest public school district in western Massachusetts is looking for public input on how to spend $80 million in COVID relief money.

The Springfield Public Schools received the aid through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, fund.

The objectives of the program are to keep public schools open and maximize in-person instruction time.

To get public input, the school department has posted a survey on its website.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chris Collins, the vice-chairman of the Springfield School Committee.

