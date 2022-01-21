Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses less-dramatic options Russian President Vladimir Putin could take in Ukraine that would vastly complicate a U.S. and allied response, the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its ongoing progress and new details released about how the former Trump administration tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on a news report that an American Airlines flight turned around mid-flight due to incompliance of COVID-19 protocols.