© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published January 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses less-dramatic options Russian President Vladimir Putin could take in Ukraine that would vastly complicate a U.S. and allied response, the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its ongoing progress and new details released about how the former Trump administration tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on a news report that an American Airlines flight turned around mid-flight due to incompliance of COVID-19 protocols.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock