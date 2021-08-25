Gubernatorial Candidate Chang-Diaz Says Government Needs Urgency
An interview with one of the Democrats running for governor in Massachusetts
State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston is hoping to make history next year and be elected as the state’s first Latina governor.
During more than a decade in the state legislature, the former school teacher has a progressive track record on issues including education and criminal justice reform.
Earlier this summer she launched her campaign for governor joining a Democrat field that includes former State Senator Ben Downing and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chang-Diaz.