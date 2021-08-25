© 2021
News
Midday Magazine

Gubernatorial Candidate Chang-Diaz Says Government Needs Urgency

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 25, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT
chang diaz.jpg
Facebook: State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz
/
Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz

An interview with one of the Democrats running for governor in Massachusetts

State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston is hoping to make history next year and be elected as the state’s first Latina governor.

During more than a decade in the state legislature, the former school teacher has a progressive track record on issues including education and criminal justice reform.

Earlier this summer she launched her campaign for governor joining a Democrat field that includes former State Senator Ben Downing and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chang-Diaz.

News2022 Massachusetts Gubernatorial Campaign2022 massachusetts election
Paul Tuthill
